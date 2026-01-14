 Skip navigation
Steelers request interview with Chris Shula

  
Published January 14, 2026 02:28 PM

The Steelers are up to two head coaching interview requests and they’re both being sent to the same team.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the team has requested an interview with Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula. Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase is the subject of the other request.

Shula has run the Rams defense for the last two seasons and he’s been on his college teammate Sean McVay’s staff since 2017. He’s also been targeted for interviews by the Cardinals, Raiders, Dolphins, Giants, and Titans.

Oddsmakers have installed Shula, who is the grandson of Don Shula, as the favorite to wind up as the next head coach in Pittsburgh. An interview would be the first step toward any bets on that outcome paying off.