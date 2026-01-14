 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_gregromanconvo_260114.jpg
LAC need ‘supportive system’ after firing Roman
nbc_pft_patulloromanfired_260114.jpg
Eagles fire Patullo after offensive struggles
nbc_pft_rodgerslafleur_260114.jpg
LaFleur ‘speechless’ after Rodgers’ comments

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_gregromanconvo_260114.jpg
LAC need ‘supportive system’ after firing Roman
nbc_pft_patulloromanfired_260114.jpg
Eagles fire Patullo after offensive struggles
nbc_pft_rodgerslafleur_260114.jpg
LaFleur ‘speechless’ after Rodgers’ comments

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chris Shula is the betting favorite to be the next head coach of the Steelers

  
Published January 14, 2026 11:30 AM

For the first time since 2007 and only the fourth time since 1969, the Pittsburgh Steelers are looking for a new head coach. The early betting odds say Chris Shula is the favorite to land the job.

Shula, the Rams’ defensive coordinator, is the betting favorite, with odds of +190.

At 39 years old, Shula would fit the profile of what the Steelers are looking for, a young coach who could have the job for many years, just as Mike Tomlin, Bill cowher and Chuck Noll did. Shula has been with the Rams since 2017 and has been around football his entire life, as the son of former Bengals head coach Dave Shula and grandson of Hall of Fame coach Don Shula.

If Shula isn’t the Steelers’ choice, other candidates with listed odds include Brian Flores at +400, Robert Saleh at +700, Curt Cignetti at +750, Jesse Minter at +800 and Vance Joseph at +850.