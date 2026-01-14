Chris Shula is the betting favorite to be the next head coach of the Steelers

For the first time since 2007 and only the fourth time since 1969, the Pittsburgh Steelers are looking for a new head coach. The early betting odds say Chris Shula is the favorite to land the job.

Shula, the Rams’ defensive coordinator, is the betting favorite, with odds of +190.

At 39 years old, Shula would fit the profile of what the Steelers are looking for, a young coach who could have the job for many years, just as Mike Tomlin, Bill cowher and Chuck Noll did. Shula has been with the Rams since 2017 and has been around football his entire life, as the son of former Bengals head coach Dave Shula and grandson of Hall of Fame coach Don Shula.

If Shula isn’t the Steelers’ choice, other candidates with listed odds include Brian Flores at +400, Robert Saleh at +700, Curt Cignetti at +750, Jesse Minter at +800 and Vance Joseph at +850.