Steelers request interview with Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase

Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula is the current betting favorite to be the next head coach of the Steelers, but another member of the Rams’ coaching staff is the first reported recipient of a request for an interview from Pittsburgh.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Steelers have requested an interview with the team’s offensive pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase. The Ravens, Browns, and Raiders have also requested interviews with Scheelhaase.

Scheelhaase joined the Rams in 2024 as an offensive assistant and pass game specialist. He was the offensive coordinator at Iowa State in 2023 and spent five years on the school’s staff before moving to the NFL.

The Steelers are just getting the ball rolling on the interview process, which should leave Scheelhaase — and Shula, should the oddsmakers be on target — with plenty of company in the coming days.