Mark and Zygi Wilf: It’s in the team’s best interest to move forward with new leadership

The Vikings have confirmed the firing of General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah on Friday morning.

Team owners Mark and Zygi Wilf issued a joint statement on Adofo-Mensah’s dismissal, also noting that executive vice president of football operations Rob Brzezinski will handle the team’s personnel through the 2026 draft in April, after which the club will undergo a full search for a new G.M.

“Following our annual end-of-season organizational meetings over the last several weeks and after careful consideration, we have decided it is in the best interest of the team to move forward with new leadership of our football operations,” the Wilfs’ statement reads. “These decisions are never easy. We are grateful for Kwesi’s contributions and commitment to the organization over the past four years and wish him and his family the best in the future.

“Effective immediately, executive vice president of football operations Rob Brzezinski will lead our operations through the 2026 NFL Draft. Rob brings tremendous credibility and experience, understands our roster and has the ability to build consensus and rely on the expertise of our personnel and coaches. After the draft, we intend to conduct a thorough search to identify our next general manager. Building a team that can contend for championships drives us every day, and we look forward to bringing our fans the success they so deserve.”

The Vikings went 43-25 over the last four seasons with Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O’Connell. But the team did not win a postseason game and finished a disappointing 9-8 in 2025 after going 14-3 in 2024.