Jesse Minter: Kyle Hamilton a weapon you want to use near the point of attack

Jesse Minter is still getting to know the lay of the land with the Ravens, but the team’s new head coach already has some ideas about how he plans to deploy one of the team’s top defensive players.

Kyle Hamilton is listed as a safety and he’s been voted a first-team All-Pro twice at the position, but he’s lined up in a variety of locations over his four seasons in Baltimore. During a press conference on Thursday, Minter referred to Hamilton as a “weapon” and “a positionless defensive player” that he plans to use as close to the ball as possible this fall.

“As much as you can do to get a guy like Kyle near the point of attack, I think, is what you try to do as a designer [or] play-caller,” Minter said, via the team’s website.

The Ravens defense fell off from its previous levels during the 2025 season and Minter’s comments suggest Hamilton is going to be a centerpiece of his bid to turn things back around in Baltimore.