Drake Maye did not practice Friday

  
January 30, 2026

The Patriots closed out the practice week without quarterback Drake Maye.

Maye was limited with a right shoulder injury on Wednesday and Thursday, but was off the field entirely on Friday. Head coach Mike Vrabel said at a press conference that an illness joined the shoulder as the reason why Maye did not participate.

Vrabel said that Maye’s shoulder has responded “favorably” to the practice work that he’s done this week and that he would have participated in Friday’s session if not for the illness. Vrabel also said Maye was at the facility and taking part in meetings despite not being able to practice.

The Patriots will head to California this weekend to continue their preparations for facing the Seahawks in Super Bowl LX. Maye’s health will continue to be something to watch through those sessions.