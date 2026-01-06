 Skip navigation
Dolphins request interview with Chargers assistant GM Chad Alexander

  
Published January 6, 2026 04:23 PM

The Dolphins have added another name to their list of General Manager candidates.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that they have requested an interview with Chargers assistant GM Chad Alexander.

Alexander joined the Chargers after they hired head coach John Harbaugh and General Manager Joe Hortiz ahead of the 2024 season. He was previously the Jets’ director of player personnel and spent his first two decades in the NFL in the Ravens’ organization.

The Dolphins have also requested interviews with 49ers vice president of player personnel Tariq Ahmad, Eagles assistant GM Alec Halaby, Rams assistant GM John McKay, Packers vice president of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan, 49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams, and 49ers assistant GM RJ Gillen this week. Interim GM Champ Kelly is also expected to interview for the position.