Trey Hendrickson plans to sign with Ravens

  
Published March 11, 2026 09:05 AM

Maxx Crosby won’t be joining the Ravens, but Trey Hendrickson is on his way to Baltimore.

According to multiple reports, Hendrickson has agreed to sign with the Ravens. It is reportedly a four-year, $112 million pact for Hendrickson, who will be switching sides in the AFC North from the Bengals to the Ravens.

The timing of the move will likely lead to questions about whether the Ravens’ decision to call off the Crosby trade was really based on an examination of his surgically repaired knee or if the team decided they preferred to have Hendrickson and the two first-round picks they had agreed to send to Las Vegas.

Whatever the answer to that question, the Ravens have now landed a top-tier pass rusher to bolster their defense and they will have those picks — including No. 14 this year — to use to add more talent to the roster.