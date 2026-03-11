NFL to explore playing a game on Wednesday night before Thanksgiving

The NFL added a game on the day after Thanksgiving to the schedule in 2023 and they could add another game on the night before the holiday as well.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the league is exploring the addition of a game on Wednesday night during Thanksgiving week and that it could be part of the 2026 schedule.

The league will hold meetings at the end of March to discuss a number of issues related to the game and the prospect of this change to the schedule will likely be part of the agenda.

If the game is added, the league would likely then turn to selling the broadcasting rights to another standalone game to a slate that they’ve expanded many times in recent years.