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Vote on Nashville hosting Super Bowl LXIV in 2030 is expected this week

  
Published May 18, 2026 07:11 AM

A new stadium for the Titans is under construction in Nashville and it could soon become the home of Super Bowl LXIV as well.

NFL Media reports that NFL owners are expected to vote on awarding the game to Nashville at this week’s league meeting. The game would be played in 2030 and would be the first Super Bowl held in the city.

The new Nissan Stadium is expected to open in time for the 2027 season, which would give everyone several years to settle into the new digs before the Super Bowl would come to the city.

If Nashville is approved as the host for 2030, the league will have the next four Super Bowl cities lined up. The 2027 game will be in Los Angeles with Atlanta and Las Vegas on deck for 2028 and 2029.