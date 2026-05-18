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Aaron Rodgers has reported to the Steelers facility

  
Published May 18, 2026 08:27 AM

The Steelers haven’t made an official announcement about quarterback Aaron Rodgers re-signing with the team yet, but it should be coming very soon.

Word that Rodgers has agreed to a one-year contract with the team came on Saturday and Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports that Rodgers is at the team’s facility on Monday morning. Rodgers is expected to sign a deal paying him up to $25 million for his second season with the Steelers.

The Steelers are kicking off the OTA phase of their offseason workouts on Monday and they are due to be on the practice field at 11 a.m. ET.

With Rodgers back in the fold, the Steelers are on track to have the same starting quarterback in Week 1 of back-to-back seasons since Ben Roethlisberger did it in 2020 and 2021. The wait for a playoff win stretches even longer — a January 2017 win over the Chiefs — and the Steelers will be hoping Rodgers can help end that streak as well.