Bills restructure Josh Allen’s contract for cap space

With the new league year coming on Wednesday afternoon, the Bills have made a procedural move to open up some cap space.

Per Field Yates of ESPN, Buffalo has restructured quarterback Josh Allen’s contract to free up $12 million against the cap.

Allen was previously set to count for roughly $56.39 million of cap space in 2026.

The Bills and Allen agreed to a six-year, $330 million extension last March, putting him under contract through 2030.

The quarterback completed 69.3 percent of his throws for 3,668 yards with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 2025. He also rushed for 579 yards with 14 TDs.