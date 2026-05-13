Netflix, NFL extend current deal through 2029-30 season

The NFL’s relationship with Netflix has been expanded — and extended.

Via Austin Karp of Sports Business Journal, Netflix announced that it has revised its deal with the league to run through the 2029-30 season. That gives Netflix the same term currently in place for Fox, CBS, NBC, Prime Video, and YouTube.

Netflix first acquired broadcast rights to NFL games in 2024, with a pair of Christmas contests. This year, Netflix will have five games, including the Week 1 49ers-Rams game from Australia and the first-ever Thanksgiving Eve game.

The move protects the Netflix Christmas games against the possibility that the renegotiation of existing deals with other partners won’t infringe on the streamer’s existing turf. It’s unclear whether the other three Netflix games for 2026 are part of the new four-year deal.

Although Netflix has said it doesn’t want a full-season package, none of that is binding. Things can change over the next four years. Who knows? The current posture could be part of a strategy to get the other broadcast partners to not regard Netflix as a serious contender for one of the existing weekly allotments until it’s too late.