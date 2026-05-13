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Cardinals sign second-round pick Chase Bisontis

  
Published May 13, 2026 04:45 PM

The Cardinals have signed their second-round pick from last month’s draft.

Guard Chase Bisontis put pen to paper on his four-year rookie deal on Wednesday. Four of the team’s draft choices, including first-round running back Jeremiyah Love, previously signed with the team.

Third-round quarterback Carson Beck and fourth-round defensive lineman Kaleb Proctor remain unsigned in Arizona.

Bisontis played right tackle and guard during his first season at Texas A&M, but moved to left guard for his final two seasons with the Aggies. The Cardinals signed Isaac Seumalo as a free agent and his history at left guard suggests Bisontis may be starting his NFL career on the right side.