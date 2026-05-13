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Seahawks sign second-round S Bud Clark

  
Published May 13, 2026 04:09 PM

The Seahawks signed second-round safety Bud Clark to his rookie contract on Wednesday, the team announced.

His signing leaves only first-round running back Jadarian Price unsigned.

The Seahawks made Clark the 64th overall pick.

He was a three-time team captain at TCU and a two-time second-team All-Big 12 selection. Clark totaled 15 interceptions the past four seasons, including four last season with one pick-six.

He has played both safety and nickel corner.

“I’m versatile, and I’m a ballhawk,” Clark said, via John Boyle of the team website. “I’m getting to the ball every chance I get. I compete; I’m a competitor always.”