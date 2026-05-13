Report: Lions to host Bears on Thanksgiving

One of the NFL’s oldest rivalries will reportedly be involved in the 2026 Thanksgiving slate.

The Bears are set to face the Lions in Detroit on November 26, per a report from NFL reporter Jordan Schultz. The two teams also played on Thanksgiving in 2024 and have met on the holiday five times since the start of the 2014 season.

Detroit won both games between the NFC North teams in 2025, which means that Bears head coach Ben Johnson is still looking for his first win against the team that employed him as their offensive coordinator from 2022-2024.

The NFL has already announced that the Eagles will be in Dallas for another of this year’s Thanksgiving games. They’ve also announced that the Lions will be in Buffalo for a Thursday night game in Week 2.