Commanders agree to terms with K’Lavon Chaisson

Edge rusher K’Lavon Chaisson has found a team for the 2026 season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Chaisson has agreed to sign with the Commanders. It is a one-year deal worth $12 million in Washington.

Chaisson spent the 2025 season with the Patriots and helped them win the AFC East by recording 7.5 sacks during the regular season. He had three more sacks as New England advanced through the postseason to the Super Bowl.

The Jaguars made Chaisson the 20th overall pick in 2020 and he had five sacks in four years with Jacksonville. He had five sacks for the Raiders in 2024 and will now try to continue growing his production in the NFC East.