nbc_pft_freeagentscardinals_260311.jpg
Cardinals could be good landing spot for Cousins
nbc_pft_jetsfuture_260311.jpg
Glenn and Jets must ‘stabilize’ the organization
nbc_pft_genosmithjets_260311.jpg
Why Geno can have a ‘bounce-back’ year with Jets

NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
Sean McVay: Seahawks had "fortuitous bust" on key fourth-down play
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Commanders agree to terms with K’Lavon Chaisson

  
Published March 11, 2026 08:59 AM

Edge rusher K’Lavon Chaisson has found a team for the 2026 season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Chaisson has agreed to sign with the Commanders. It is a one-year deal worth $12 million in Washington.

Chaisson spent the 2025 season with the Patriots and helped them win the AFC East by recording 7.5 sacks during the regular season. He had three more sacks as New England advanced through the postseason to the Super Bowl.

The Jaguars made Chaisson the 20th overall pick in 2020 and he had five sacks in four years with Jacksonville. He had five sacks for the Raiders in 2024 and will now try to continue growing his production in the NFC East.