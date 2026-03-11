Reports: Trey Hendrickson targeting Wednesday decision on next team

The biggest news of Tuesday night was that the Ravens have backed out of trading for Maxx Crosby and Wednesday’s major headlines is expected to include news on another top-flight pass rusher.

According to multiple reports, expectation around the league is that Trey Hendrickson will be making his decision about his next team on Wednesday. The Crosby trade falling apart could factor into that choice.

Dianna Russini of TheAthletic.com reports that the Ravens have joined the Eagles and Colts in the mix for Hendrickson’s services. Albert Breer of SI.com adds the Cowboys to the list of teams keeping tabs on where things stand with Hendrickson and notes that the Ravens making a big push for Hendrickson would “bolster suspicions some teams have” that the Crosby decision was not solely based on the state of his surgically repaired knee.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reported this week that there was a gap of around $10 million per year between what Hendrickson was looking for and the offers he was receiving since the negotiating window opened on Monday. The Crosby news may have helped close that gap by increasing the competition for his services and a fuller picture of how things are playing out could come in the near future.