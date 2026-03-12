Keaton Mitchell agrees to sign with Chargers

Running back Keaton Mitchell played for John Harbaugh for the last three seasons and he’s set to play for Jim Harbaugh in 2026.

According to multiple reports, Mitchell has agreed to terms with the Chargers. It’s a two-year deal worth $9.25 million with $5 million in guaranteed money.

Mitchell made the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2023 and flashed big-play potential by averaging 8.4 yards per carry during his rookie season. A knee injury cut that year short, however, and Mitchell played just five games in 2024 before returning to average 5.8 yards per carry in 13 appearances for Baltimore last season.

The Ravens did not tender Mitchell as a restricted free agent, however, and the Chargers will now team him with Omarion Hampton and Kimani Vidal in their backfield.