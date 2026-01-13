Ravens announce they’ve completed an interview with Brian Flores

The Ravens have completed another head coaching interview.

Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores met with the team on Tuesday. It’s the first head coaching interview for Flores in this cycle and he has also drawn interest from other teams as a defensive coordinator.

The Vikings have expressed a desired to have Flores back and PFT reported Monday that they are confident he will be back if he does not land a top job somewhere else.

The Ravens have also interviewed former Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, Broncos quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator Davis Webb, and Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph during their search for John Harbaugh’s successor.