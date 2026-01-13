Steve Bisciotti: Ravens want Lamar Jackson to sign a contract extension before free agency

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti is hoping two reach an agreement on a new contract with quarterback Lamar Jackson within the next two months.

“I want him to be my quarterback,” Bisciotti said of Jackson today.

Jackson has two years remaining on his contract, with salary cap hits of $74.5 million in both 2026 and 2027. Bisciotti said he hopes Jackson will agree to a long-term deal that lowers those cap numbers while guaranteeing him more money in the future, but that if Jackson doesn’t agree, they can restructure the contract with void years to lower the $74.5 million cap number.

“If he doesn’t want to do an extension, then we throw those $74 million into void years and Lamar’s coming back at the same cap number he was last year,” Bisciotti said. “You can play with that money all you want. That’s not what we want. We want another window and Lamar knows that, and I think he’s amenable to doing something that mirrors the last deal he did. The annual number will be a little higher, but I hope it’s plug a new number into the same contract he signed and move on.”

Bisciotti said Jackson understands that General Manager Eric DeCosta has good reasons for wanting to get a deal done before the start of free agency in March.

“The urgency of that matters to me because we’ve got free agents and I don’t want to go into free agency with that hanging over our head,” Bisciotti said “I made that clear to Lamar and I think he was very appreciative of my stance and hopefully willing to work with Eric and not get this thing dragged out into April.”