Art Rooney II: My family and I are forever grateful for Mike Tomlin’s passion, dedication

The Steelers have made it official: Mike Tomlin has stepped down as the club’s head coach.

Team president Art Rooney II issued a statement on Tuesday afternoon confirming the news.

“During our meeting today, Coach Tomlin informed me that he has decided to step down as our Head Coach,” Rooney’s statement reads. “Obviously, I am extremely grateful to Mike for all the hard work, dedication and success we have shared over the last 19 years. It is hard for me to put into words the level of respect and appreciation I have for Coach Tomlin. He guided the franchise to our sixth Super Bowl championship and made the playoffs 13 times during his tenure, including winning the AFC North eight times in his career. His track record of never having a losing season in 19 years will likely never be duplicated.

“My family and I, and everyone connected to Steelers management, are forever grateful for the passion and dedication Mike Tomlin has devoted to Steelers football.”

Tomlin departs the franchise after 19 seasons. The Steelers never had a losing record with Tomlin at the helm, though the team also has not won a playoff game since the 2016 postseason.

Pittsburgh has had remarkable stability at head coach, as the club’s last three in the position — Chuck Noll, Bill Cowher, and Tomlin — date back to 1969.

With Tomlin stepping down, the AFC North will have three new head coaches in 2026, with Cincinnati’s Zac Taylor the only holdover.