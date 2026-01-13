 Skip navigation
Mike Tomlin’s departure could make an Aaron Rodgers return less likely

  
Published January 13, 2026 02:58 PM

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers spoke wistfully last week about the possibility of returning to the team for a second year. With coach Mike Tomlin not coming back for a 20th season, it’s far less likely that Rodgers will return.

Rodgers picked the Steelers due in partto the presence of Tomlin. If Tomlin isn’t there, Rodgers may not want to be.

And the Steelers, post-Tomlin, may not want Rodgers. The next coach, whoever he may be, may want to turn the page at the quarterback position.

If the Steelers aren’t an option for Rodgers, where will he go? Not many (or any) teams other than the Steelers were interested in Rodgers a year ago. Who will be interested now?

The teams that will or could be be looking for starters in 2026 include the Jets (stop laughing), the Browns, the Raiders (who weren’t interested in Rodgers last year), the Vikings, the Falcons, and the Cardinals. Of those, the Falcons would seem to be the most objectively attractive.

Regardless, Tomlin’s exit makes it more likely that Rodgers will be done in Pittsburgh, too.