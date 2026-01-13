Nine head-coaching jobs are now open in the NFL

And then there were nine.

And then there were twenty-three.

Yes, only twenty-three NFL teams currently have head coaches. Nearly 30 percent of all jobs are open.

The Steelers’ job could be the most attractive of them all. For starters, they don’t fire coaches. Also, it’s a national fan base and a team that is part of the fabric of the NFL. What football coach wouldn’t want to coach the Pittsburgh Steelers?

Plenty of coaches will want that job. College coaches. NFL assistant coaches. Former NFL head coaches. And maybe even head coaches who currently are employed by other teams.

We’ll be tracking it all, every step of the way. Nine teams are looking. None of the vacancies have been filled. It will be a crazy month, to say the least.