Seahawks remain favorites to win Super Bowl
Rodgers gives fiery answer after playoff loss
Harbaugh has ‘unprecedented leverage’

Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Seahawks remain favorites to win Super Bowl
Rodgers gives fiery answer after playoff loss
Harbaugh has ‘unprecedented leverage’

Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Attorney: We’re confident Jordan Addison will be exonerated

  
Published January 13, 2026 02:16 PM

Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison’s attorney Tim Younger has made a comment about Addison’s arrest earlier this week.

Addison was arrested at 3:46 a.m. ET on Monday in Tampa and was booked for probable cause trespassing in an occupied structure or conveyance. Younger posted on X.com that Addison’s attorneys believe that their client will be cleared of any charge.

“On Jordan’s behalf, his legal team has already initiated the investigation, identified witnesses, and we are reviewing the viability of a claim for false arrest,” Younger wrote. “He looks forward to the legal process and upon full investigation, we are confident Mr. Addison will be exonerated.”

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said on Tuesday that he had just learned of the incident and that any speculation about what happened or the response to it “would be incredibly premature for me.”