Jordan Addison was arrested Monday for “probable cause trespassing”

Vikings receiver Jordan Addison, who was suspended for three games to start the season due to a DUI-related no-contest plea, has another legal issue.

Via Joe Nelson of SI.com, Addison was booked on Monday for “probable cause trespassing” in Tampa.

The alleged incident occurred at an “occupied structure or conveyance on the 5200 block of Orient Road,” a block occupied by multiple restaurants and clubs.

Addison was arrested at 3:46 a.m. ET on Monday and released on $500 bond at 2:40 p.m. ET.

Coach Kevin O’Connell was asked about the arrest during an end-of-season press conference on Tuesday.

“I just learned about that very, very recently, so I don’t want to speculate on that in any way, shape, or form,” O’Connell said, via Nelson. “We gotta get as many facts and find out exactly what happened. Speculating at this point would be incredibly premature for me.”

In 14 games with 12 starts during the 2025 season, Addison had 42 catches for 610 yards and three touchdowns. A first-round pick in 2023, the Vikings have to decide whether to pick up his fifth-year option by early May.