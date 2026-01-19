C.J. Stroud joins Trevor Lawrence with 4 INT in first half of playoff game since 2000

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud had a disastrous day in New England, with four first-half interceptions in a 28-16 loss. But he wasn’t the first quarterback to have that stat line through two quarters of a postseason game.

In 2022, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence had four interceptions in the first half of a wild-card game against the Chargers. The Jaguars came back to win the game.

Stroud and Lawrence are the only two quarterbacks with four first-half interceptions in a playoff game since 2000.

Lawrence was the first to throw four interceptions in the first half of a postseason game since Lions quarterback Gary Danielson in the 1982 playoffs against Washington.

Others have had rough days in the postseason. In the 2015 postseason, Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer had four interceptions and two lost fumbles in a playoff loss to the Panthers. In the 2011 playoffs, Packers quarterback Brett Favre threw six interceptions in a blowout loss to the Rams.

And in Super Bowl XIII, Broncos quarterback Craig Morton had four first-half interceptions against the Cowboys.

For Stroud, who had three turnovers in a wild-card win over the Steelers, his most recent two games put a cloud over the Texans’ offseason. He’ll have plenty of pressure on him in 2026, unless the Texans sign him to an extension in the offseason.