 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

caleb.jpg
Bears’ Williams is ‘as good as advertised’
mahomes_thumbnail.jpg
Does Mahomes need to ‘temper expectations’?
nbc_pft_ajbrown_260116.jpg
What is Brown’s future with the Eagles?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

caleb.jpg
Bears’ Williams is ‘as good as advertised’
mahomes_thumbnail.jpg
Does Mahomes need to ‘temper expectations’?
nbc_pft_ajbrown_260116.jpg
What is Brown’s future with the Eagles?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

C.J. Stroud joins Trevor Lawrence with 4 INT in first half of playoff game since 2000

  
Published January 18, 2026 08:26 PM

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud had a disastrous day in New England, with four first-half interceptions in a 28-16 loss. But he wasn’t the first quarterback to have that stat line through two quarters of a postseason game.

In 2022, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence had four interceptions in the first half of a wild-card game against the Chargers. The Jaguars came back to win the game.

Stroud and Lawrence are the only two quarterbacks with four first-half interceptions in a playoff game since 2000.

Lawrence was the first to throw four interceptions in the first half of a postseason game since Lions quarterback Gary Danielson in the 1982 playoffs against Washington.

Others have had rough days in the postseason. In the 2015 postseason, Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer had four interceptions and two lost fumbles in a playoff loss to the Panthers. In the 2011 playoffs, Packers quarterback Brett Favre threw six interceptions in a blowout loss to the Rams.

And in Super Bowl XIII, Broncos quarterback Craig Morton had four first-half interceptions against the Cowboys.

For Stroud, who had three turnovers in a wild-card win over the Steelers, his most recent two games put a cloud over the Texans’ offseason. He’ll have plenty of pressure on him in 2026, unless the Texans sign him to an extension in the offseason.