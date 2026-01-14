Report: Alabama QB Ty Simpson officially declares for the NFL draft

Ty Simpson said he was entering the NFL Draft on Jan. 7, but then, the Alabama quarterback received NIL offers from multiple teams. The University of Miami reportedly offered him $6.5 million to stay in college another season.

Simpson, though, officially is headed to the pros.

Colin Gay of The Tuscaloosa News reports Tuesday that Simpson has submitted paperwork to the NFL, making him eligible for the 2026 draft.

Gay reports that Simpson’s base salary at Alabama was $400,000 and doubled to $800,000 with incentives.

Simpson is expected to participate in the 2026 Senior Bowl in Mobile, per Gay.

He completed 305 of 473 passes for 3,567 yards with 30 total touchdowns and five interceptions in 2025.