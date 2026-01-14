 Skip navigation
Dolphins request to interview Raiders DC Patrick Graham

  
The Dolphins have requested to interview Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham for their head coaching job, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Graham was the Dolphins’ defensive coordinator in 2019.

The Commanders plan to interview Graham for their defensive coordinator job.

Graham joined the Raiders as a member of Josh McDaniels’ staff in 2022, and he remained with the team through the changes to Antonio Pierce and Pete Carroll. The Raiders fired Carroll last week.

Graham served as the defensive coordinator for the Giants in 2020-21. He spent seven seasons in various roles with the Patriots and has also worked as an assistant with the Packers.

The Dolphins have also requested Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard, Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula and former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski.