Drake Maye again backs Mike Vrabel: It won’t be a distraction

Kalshi now gives Mike Vrabel a 64 percent chance to be the coach of the Patriots in Week 1. The percentage dropped on Wednesday after a TMZ report that Vrabel and NFL reporter Dianna Russini rented a boat in Tennessee during June 2021, when she was pregnant.

The Patriots coach has been entangled in controversy since April 7 when the New York Post shared photos of the couple — both of whom are married to others — holding hands, embracing and spending time together in a pool at a boutique resort in Sedona, Arizona.

Now, Patriots players are being asked about it.

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, who played in the Truist Championship Pro-Am in Charlotte on Wednesday, said he doesn’t think Vrabel’s off-field issues will be a distraction for the team.

“No, I don’t,” Maye told the Associated Press. “I mean, he’s our head coach. I think he’s done a great job of talking to us and talking us through it. I’m just looking forward to getting back to work and getting ready.”

Maye was asked whether the controversy is something the Patriots need to put behind them before the start of the season.

“I think that’ll take care of itself,” Maye said. “I know he’s got the right mindset, and I know he’s a great human being. I think he’s . . . like I said, I love playing for him.”