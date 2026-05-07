Shilo Sanders tries to avoid $11 million debt from 2015 incident

Former Buccaneers (for the 2025 offseason and training camp) safety Shilo Sanders interjected himself into the NFL narrative last week, with misogynistic comments directed at Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

That puts him on the radar screen for relevant news. Here’s something, from Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today.

Shilo has a pending bankruptcy case, arising from $11 million in debt. The debt traces to an incident from 2015, when a then-15-year-old Shilo Sanders allegedly assaulted and severely injured a security guard at his school. The security guard sued Shilo and his parents. (His father is Colorado coach Deion sanders.)

Shilo’s parents eventually were dropped from the lawsuit, but a default judgment of $11.89 million was entered against Shilo Sanders in 2022, after Shilo failed to show up for the trial of the case.

Shilo Sanders filed for bankruptcy protection in an effort to have the debt discharged. A trial is set for later this year on the question of whether the debt can be discharged. If it was a “willful and malicious injury,” it can’t be discharged.

Shilo Sanders has claimed he acted in self-defense.

Most recently, the parties have been arguing over the evidence that can be introduced into the record at the looming trial, with Shilo’s lawyer trying to exclude evidence regarding his history of discipline in unrelated matters.

The trial on this specific issue is currently set for August 31.

Undrafted in 2025, Shilo Sanders signed with the Buccaneers. He was released during the preseason and has not signed with another team.