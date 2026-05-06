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Caleb Downs makes quick change from No. 18 to No. 13

  
Published May 6, 2026 07:37 PM

Cowboys safety Caleb Downs has the top-selling jersey of all rookies. For those who were expecting a jersey displaying No. 18 to eventually show up, they’ll be in for a surprise.

Downs has already shifted to No. 13, via Tommy Yarrish of the Cowboys’ official website.

At rookie minicamp, Downs wore No. 18. He’ll wear the new number for OTAs.

But buyers beware. Yarrish notes that the current number is “subject to change and still could be different between now and the beginning of the regular season.”

Downs wore No. 2 at Ohio State. That number currently has been issued to cornerback Cobie Durant, who signed a one-year contract with the team in March. It’s possible Downs will work out a deal with Durant — or that the Cowboys will exercise their prerogative to reclaim the number.

If Downs is going to change from No. 13 to No. 2, here’s hoping it happens soon. If Durant doesn’t return in 2027, Downs could make the change from No. 13 to No. 2, rendering obsolete any and all jerseys purchased in 2026.