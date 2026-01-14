 Skip navigation
Ricky Pearsall, Trent Williams estimated as limited

  
Published January 13, 2026 07:14 PM

The 49ers offense could get a boost if wide receiver Ricky Pearsall can play this week.

The 49ers estimated him as limited in Tuesday’s walk-through as he continues to work his way back from a knee injury. He missed all three practices last week before missing his second consecutive game.

Pearsall aggravated his PCL injury in the Week 17 game against the Bears.

Left tackle Trent Williams (hamstring) was also listed as limited. He returned Sunday to play all 59 snaps.

Williams tweaked his hamstring early in Week 17 and missed Week 18’s loss to the Seahawks.

Linebacker Fred Warner (ankle) was limited in his return to practice, as the 49ers opened his 21-day practice window on Tuesday. Warner dislocated and fractured his right ankle in Week 6.

He won’t play this week but could return for the NFC Championship Game if the 49ers win Saturday.

Safety Ji’Ayir Brown (hamstring) and linebacker Luke Gifford (quad) were listed as non-participants.

Linebacker Dee Winters (ankle), defensive end Keion White (groin/hamstring), offensive guard Dominick Puni (ankle) and defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (knee) were limited.