Ravens announce they have interviewed Mike McDaniel for head coach

The Ravens interviewed Mike McDaniel for their head coaching vacancy today.

McDaniel was fired as head coach of the Dolphins last week. He’s been named as a candidate for several head-coaching jobs, as well as some offensive coordinator positions if no team hires him as head coach.

The 42-year-old McDaniel spent the last four years as head coach of the Dolphins. He made the playoffs in each of his first two seasons but never won a playoff game and didn’t make the playoffs in his last two seasons. His overall record was 35-33 in the regular season.

McDaniel was the 49ers’ offensive coordinator before the Dolphins hired him, and he has worked closely with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan for many years. McDaniel was once regarded as one of the league’s brightest young offensive minds, although the failure of Tua Tagovailoa to develop within the Dolphins’ offense took some of the shine off McDaniel’s reputation.

For the Ravens, the big question will be whether McDaniel can run the kind of offense that turns Lamar Jackson into a Super Bowl quarterback.