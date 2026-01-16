Steelers to interview Jeff Hafley on Saturday

The Steelers are getting the ball rolling on their head coaching search.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they will interview Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley on Saturday. They are also set to speak with Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula and Rams passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase on Friday.

Hafley interviewed with the Raiders on Thursday and has also met with the Falcons, Dolphins, and Titans in recent days. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said late in the season that he anticipates Hafley landing a head coaching job in this cycle.

Steelers owner Art Rooney II said earlier this week that he anticipates the team’s search taking weeks, so the Steelers will likely be adding more names to their interview list in the coming days.