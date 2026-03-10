 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_availablefreeagents_260310.jpg
What’s next for Hendrickson in free agency?
nbc_pft_rebuildingthetitans_260310.jpg
Titans reportedly spend big-time in free agency
nbc_pft_saintsadditions_260310.jpg
Report: NO adds to offense with Etienne, Edwards

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_availablefreeagents_260310.jpg
What’s next for Hendrickson in free agency?
nbc_pft_rebuildingthetitans_260310.jpg
Titans reportedly spend big-time in free agency
nbc_pft_saintsadditions_260310.jpg
Report: NO adds to offense with Etienne, Edwards

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Nahshon Wright agrees to one-year deal with Jets

  
Published March 10, 2026 04:07 PM

The Jets are adding a defensive back with a knack for picking off the football.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, New York is signing cornerback Nahshon Wright to a one-year deal worth a maximum of $5.5 million.

Wright, 27, appeared in all 17 games with 16 starts for the Bears in 2025. He was selected to his first Pro Bowl, having recorded 80 total tackles, 11 passes defensed, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and five interceptions.

Wright’s five picks were five more than the Jets recorded as a team during the entire 2025 season.

A Cowboys third-round pick in 2021, Wright has appeared in 50 career games with 19 starts for Dallas, Minnesota, and Chicago. He’ll move over to the AFC having recorded 16 total passes defensed with six interceptions.