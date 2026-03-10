Nahshon Wright agrees to one-year deal with Jets

The Jets are adding a defensive back with a knack for picking off the football.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, New York is signing cornerback Nahshon Wright to a one-year deal worth a maximum of $5.5 million.

Wright, 27, appeared in all 17 games with 16 starts for the Bears in 2025. He was selected to his first Pro Bowl, having recorded 80 total tackles, 11 passes defensed, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and five interceptions.

Wright’s five picks were five more than the Jets recorded as a team during the entire 2025 season.

A Cowboys third-round pick in 2021, Wright has appeared in 50 career games with 19 starts for Dallas, Minnesota, and Chicago. He’ll move over to the AFC having recorded 16 total passes defensed with six interceptions.