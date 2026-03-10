Cowboys agree to terms with DL Otito Ogbonnia

The Cowboys have made another addition to their defense.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that they have agreed to terms with defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia. It is a one-year deal worth $3 million for the former Charger.

The Cowboys have also made deals that will add safety Jalen Thompson, defensive lineman Rashan Gary, and safety P.J. Locke to the roster.

Ogbonnia was a 2022 fifth-round pick and he played in 43 regular season and playoff games for the Chargers over the last four seasons. He started 21 of those contests, including every game in the 2024 season, but was a reserve in nine 2025 appearances.

Ogbonnia has 82 tackles and a half-sack over the course of his career.