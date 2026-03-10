Lavonte David is expected to make decision on playing in 2026 soon

The Buccaneers will be parting ways with one franchise cornerstone with wide receiver Mike Evans set to join the 49ers and it may not be long before we know whether another one will be back in Tampa next season.

Linebacker Lavonte David said last month that he was undecided about playing a 15th season in the NFL, but it sounds like he’s close to making up his mind. His agent Ron Butler said on WDAE on Tuesday, via Evan Closky of WTSP, that he anticipates “a decision coming soon.”

Butler also said that the Bucs are the only team that David will be playing for if he does decide to continue his career.

“Those are the two options, I will say that,” Butler said.

David had arthroscopic knee surgery after the end of the 2025 season and Butler said that the knee bothered David a lot last year. David was able to play in every game, however, and finished the year with 114 tackles, 3.5 sacks, an interception, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.