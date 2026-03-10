 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_availablefreeagents_260310.jpg
What’s next for Hendrickson in free agency?
nbc_pft_rebuildingthetitans_260310.jpg
Titans reportedly spend big-time in free agency
nbc_pft_saintsadditions_260310.jpg
Report: NO adds to offense with Etienne, Edwards

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_availablefreeagents_260310.jpg
What’s next for Hendrickson in free agency?
nbc_pft_rebuildingthetitans_260310.jpg
Titans reportedly spend big-time in free agency
nbc_pft_saintsadditions_260310.jpg
Report: NO adds to offense with Etienne, Edwards

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Texans announce contract extensions for six players

  
Published March 10, 2026 04:52 PM

The i’s are dotted; the t’s are crossed; and apparently, all of the Texans’ contract extensions have been approved by the NFL.

The team made the signings of defensive end Danielle Hunter, offensive guard Ed Ingram, tight end Dalton Schultz, offensive tackle Trent Brown, safety M.J. Stewart and linebacker E.J. Speed official by announcing the extensions.

All the extensions were previously reported.

A report on Tuesday morning indicated the contracts given to Hunter and Schultz were disapproved by the league official. The Texans, according to the report, considered the issue minor and a matter of semantics.

Hunter got one year and $40 million added to his deal, while Schultz will see another year and $12.6 million on his.

The Texans re-signed kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn on Tuesday, but that was not among the signings announced by the team.