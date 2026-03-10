Texans announce contract extensions for six players

The i’s are dotted; the t’s are crossed; and apparently, all of the Texans’ contract extensions have been approved by the NFL.

The team made the signings of defensive end Danielle Hunter, offensive guard Ed Ingram, tight end Dalton Schultz, offensive tackle Trent Brown, safety M.J. Stewart and linebacker E.J. Speed official by announcing the extensions.

All the extensions were previously reported.

A report on Tuesday morning indicated the contracts given to Hunter and Schultz were disapproved by the league official. The Texans, according to the report, considered the issue minor and a matter of semantics.

Hunter got one year and $40 million added to his deal, while Schultz will see another year and $12.6 million on his.

The Texans re-signed kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn on Tuesday, but that was not among the signings announced by the team.