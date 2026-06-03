Maxx Crosby: Trade is water under the bridge, I’m in Las Vegas and I want to be here

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby says he has long since moved on from the failed attempt to trade him to the Ravens.

“I don’t really want to talk about that, to be honest. It’s water under the bridge. It’s a long time ago,” Crosby said. “I’m here and I want to be here and I’m excited to be here and I’ve got a lot of work to do. It’s water under the bridge.”

The Raiders and Ravens agreed in March to a deal that would have sent Crosby to Baltimore in exchange for two first-round draft picks, but the Ravens nixed the trade after giving Crosby a physical and raising concerns about the health of his knee. Crosby is still rehabbing his knee injury but is attending voluntary offseason work and described himself as “almost back” to being healthy enough to fully participate in practice.

“I want to be out there and be part of the team,” Crosby said. “I just love what I do and I love playing football and I love being on the field.”

The Raiders have a new coaching staff, and Crosby said he’s excited to play for them.

“We have an extremely smart and great leader of men in Klint Kubiak,” Crosby said.

And it’s a coaching staff Crosby is fully committed to playing for, three months after thinking he was on the way out.