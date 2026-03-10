DB Cam Lewis will sign a two-year deal with the Bears

Defensive back Cam Lewis is joining the Bears on a two-year deal, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Lewis, who turns 29 next month, played his college ball at Buffalo and signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He played six seasons with the Bills.

He signed a one-year contract in 2023 and a two-year contract in 2024.

Now, he’s leaving Buffalo.

Lewis played 76 games with 14 starts with the Bills, totaling 166 tackles, an interception, three forced fumbles and 11 passes defensed.

He played 1,346 defensive snaps and 1,043 in his career with the team.