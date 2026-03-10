Raiders will pay Geno Smith $16.2 million, Jets will pay him $3.3 million this season

Geno Smith will be playing for the Jets this season, but most of his salary will be paid by the Raiders.

Smith will make a total of $19.5 million, of which the Raiders will pay $16.2 million and the Jets will pay $3.3 million, according to Albert Breer. So the Raiders are paying 83 percent of Smith’s salary this season.

Still, the contract extension the Raiders gave Smith when they traded for him last year guaranteed him $18.5 million, so the Raiders are saving $2.3 million compared to what they would have had to pay if they had cut him. And the Raiders get to move up on the third day of the draft, giving up their own seventh-round pick to get the Jets’ sixth-round pick in the exchange.

The deal also gives Smith an additional $1 million more than he was guaranteed this year, plus now he has the certainty of knowing where he’ll be. So it’s not a bad deal for him.

Now Smith goes back to his old team, and the Raiders get rid of a contract they wish they hadn’t agreed to a year ago.