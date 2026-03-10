 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_availablefreeagents_260310.jpg
What’s next for Hendrickson in free agency?
nbc_pft_rebuildingthetitans_260310.jpg
Titans reportedly spend big-time in free agency
nbc_pft_saintsadditions_260310.jpg
Report: NO adds to offense with Etienne, Edwards

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_availablefreeagents_260310.jpg
What’s next for Hendrickson in free agency?
nbc_pft_rebuildingthetitans_260310.jpg
Titans reportedly spend big-time in free agency
nbc_pft_saintsadditions_260310.jpg
Report: NO adds to offense with Etienne, Edwards

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Raiders will pay Geno Smith $16.2 million, Jets will pay him $3.3 million this season

  
Published March 10, 2026 03:48 PM

Geno Smith will be playing for the Jets this season, but most of his salary will be paid by the Raiders.

Smith will make a total of $19.5 million, of which the Raiders will pay $16.2 million and the Jets will pay $3.3 million, according to Albert Breer. So the Raiders are paying 83 percent of Smith’s salary this season.

Still, the contract extension the Raiders gave Smith when they traded for him last year guaranteed him $18.5 million, so the Raiders are saving $2.3 million compared to what they would have had to pay if they had cut him. And the Raiders get to move up on the third day of the draft, giving up their own seventh-round pick to get the Jets’ sixth-round pick in the exchange.

The deal also gives Smith an additional $1 million more than he was guaranteed this year, plus now he has the certainty of knowing where he’ll be. So it’s not a bad deal for him.

Now Smith goes back to his old team, and the Raiders get rid of a contract they wish they hadn’t agreed to a year ago.