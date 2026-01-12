 Skip navigation
Report: Raiders request interview with Jesse Minter for head coach

  
Published January 12, 2026 02:06 PM

There is another team interested in speaking with Jesse Minter for a head coaching vacancy.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Raiders have put in a request to interview the Chargers’ defensive coordinator.

Minter has also reportedly been requested by the Ravens, Browns, and Titans.

Minter just finished his second season as Chargers defensive coordinator after serving in the same position under Jim Harbaugh at Michigan from 2022-2023. He was previously a Ravens assistant coach under John Harbaugh from 2017-2020, moving up from defensive assistant, to assistant defensive backs coach, and then defensive backs coach.

With Los Angeles’ season ending with last night’s loss to New England, Minter will be free and available for interviews this week.