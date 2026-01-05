Raiders fire Pete Carroll

Once again, the Raiders are looking for a new head coach.

Las Vegas has fired Pete Carroll after a 3-14 season, the team announced on Monday.

The move was widely expected after a particularly rough season.

“The Las Vegas Raiders have relieved Pete Carroll of his duties as head coach,” team owner Mark Daivs said in a statement released by the club. “We appreciate and wish him and his family all the best.

“Moving forward, General Manager John Spytek will lead all football operations in close collaboration with Tom Brady, including the search for the club’s next head coach. Together, they will guide football decisions with a shared focus on leadership, culture, and alignment with the organization’s long-term vision and goals.”

Carroll, who turned 74 in September, talked before the season of the Raiders being competitive and winning plenty of games. And that looked possible when the club started the season with a road win over the Patriots.

But then the Raiders lost four in a row before finally finding a victory over the Titans in Week 6. And after that, the club put together a historically poor performance in a 31-0 loss to the Chiefs in Week 7, managing just three first downs and 95 total yards.

It was the first of two 31-0 losses the Raiders would suffer in 2025, with the second coming against the Eagles in Week 15. Las Vegas finished that game with only 75 total yards and seven first downs.

Carroll did go out with a win, however, as Daniel Carlson hit a 60-yard field goal to help Las Vegas beat Kansas City on Sunday.

The Raiders will have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 draft. Brady and Spytek will first be charged with finding the organization’s next head coach after going through Josh McDaniels, Antonio Pierce, and Carroll since 2022.