Browns request to interview Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde

The Browns fired head coach Kevin Stefanski earlier this week. They have begun the process of finding his replacement.

The team has requested permission to interview Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde for the job, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

It follows a request to talk to Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

Durde has spent the past two seasons with Mike Macdonald at Seattle. It is his first defensive coordinator job, though Macdonald calls the plays.

The native of England got his NFL start as a coaching intern with the Cowboys in 2014. He also has coached for the Falcons.

From 2021-23, Durde was the Cowboys’ defensive line coach.