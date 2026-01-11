 Skip navigation
Cardinals, Dolphins, Falcons, Raiders request interviews with Packers DC Jeff Hafley

  
Published January 11, 2026 05:40 PM

A bad ending to the Packers season isn’t dimming interest from other teams in their defensive coordinator.

According to multiple reports, the Cardinals, Dolphins, Falcons and Raiders have all requested interviews with Jeff Hafley. The Titans had previously made a request, so it’s a total of five teams with eyes on Hafley being part of their head coaching search.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said on Sunday that he anticipates Hafley landing a job with one of those teams.

Hafley finished his second season in Green Bay with Saturday night’s loss to the Bears. He was previously the head coach at Boston College and worked for the 49ers and Buccaneers earlier in his career.