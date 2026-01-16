 Skip navigation
caleb.jpg
Bears’ Williams is ‘as good as advertised’
mahomes_thumbnail.jpg
Does Mahomes need to ‘temper expectations’?
nbc_pft_ajbrown_260116.jpg
What is Brown’s future with the Eagles?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Bills OC Joe Brady set to interview with Ravens, Falcons on Sunday

  
Published January 16, 2026 03:36 PM

Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady will call the team’s plays against the Broncos on Saturday and then he’ll pivot to other matters on Sunday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Brady will interview with the Ravens and the Falcons for their head coaching vacancies. Those are the first reported interviews for Brady in this year’s cycle.

Brady joined the Bills as their quarterbacks coach in 2022 and moved up to the coordinator job after Ken Dorsey was fired during the 2023 season. He was previously the offensive coordinator for the Panthers and was the passing game coordinator for LSU when they won the national title for the 2019 season.

If the Bills win on Saturday, Brady won’t be available for a second interview with either team until after the conference championships.