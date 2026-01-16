Bills OC Joe Brady set to interview with Ravens, Falcons on Sunday

Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady will call the team’s plays against the Broncos on Saturday and then he’ll pivot to other matters on Sunday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Brady will interview with the Ravens and the Falcons for their head coaching vacancies. Those are the first reported interviews for Brady in this year’s cycle.

Brady joined the Bills as their quarterbacks coach in 2022 and moved up to the coordinator job after Ken Dorsey was fired during the 2023 season. He was previously the offensive coordinator for the Panthers and was the passing game coordinator for LSU when they won the national title for the 2019 season.

If the Bills win on Saturday, Brady won’t be available for a second interview with either team until after the conference championships.