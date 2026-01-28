Browns hire Todd Monken as head coach

The Browns have made their choice.

According to multiple reports, Cleveland is hiring Baltimore offensive coordinator Todd Monken to be the franchise’s next head coach.

Monken, 59, spent the last three seasons as the Ravens’ offensive coordinator, helping Lamar Jackson win his second MVP award in 2023. The Ravens then finished No. 1 in yards and No. 3 in points in 2024.

The Browns have familiarity with Monken, as he was the team’s offensive coordinator under former head coach Freddie Kitchens in 2019. Kitchens called the plays for the team that season.

Monken also won a pair of CFP national championships as Georgia’s offensive coordinator from 2020-2022.

Monken does have head coaching experience, having led Southern Miss from 2013-2015. He compiled a 13-25 record with the team, though the program improved each season. In 2015, Southern Miss went 9-5 and 7-1 in Conference USA play.

The Browns reportedly had Monken, defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, and Rams passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase as their three finalists. Browns owner Jimmy Haslam had said that he preferred to keep Schwartz with the team. Monken was reportedly open to keeping Schwartz as defensive coordinator.

If Monken had not landed the Browns job, he was likely to be the Giants’ offensive coordinator under John Harbaugh. New York will now have to pivot with another candidate.