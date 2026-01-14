Cardinals request interview with Arthur Smith for head coach

The Cardinals are taking a look at an experienced head coach for their vacancy.

Arizona has put in a request to interview Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Smith, 43, has been with Pittsburgh for the last two years after serving as Falcons head coach for three seasons.

Atlanta went 7-10 in each of Smith’s three years as the club’s head coach.

Smith spent most of his coaching career with the Titans, having been with the franchise from 2011-2020. He began as a quality control coach and worked his way up to becoming offensive coordinator in 2019. Tennessee went to the AFC Championship Game in Smith’s first year calling the team’s offensive plays.

The Titans have also put in a request to interview Smith in this cycle.