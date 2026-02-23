Former NFL player Ronyell Whitaker dies at 46

Ronyell Whitaker, a cornerback who spent six years playing pro football, has died at the age of 46.

“The Whitaker family is heartbroken to share the passing of our beloved son, brother and friend, Ronyell Deshawn Whitaker, who departed this life on Feb. 22, 2026,” Whitaker’s family said in a statement published by the Vikings. “Born on March 19, 1979, Ronyell lived a life marked by passion, perseverance and purpose. A gifted athlete, he proudly played high school football for Lake Taylor High School in Norfolk, Virginia, and college football for the Virginia Tech Hokies, where his talent, determination and leadership on the field made a lasting impact. Ronyell went on to pursue his professional dreams in the National Football League, signing as an undrafted free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2003. Throughout his career, he also played for the Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions, and he later continued his football journey in the Canadian Football League with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers before retiring from professional football in 2010.”

Whitaker was born and raised in Norfolk. He was the nephew of boxing legend Pernell Whitaker.

After retiring from playing, Whitaker coached high school football and also was CEO of Whitaker Group, which specialized in relocations and short sales for professional athletes, who often have unique needs in having to find a new home quickly, something Whitaker himself knew as a player who had moved around in his career.

No cause of death has been announced.